Park University International Center for Music's Park Trio To Perform In January

The Park Trio, an esteemed resident ensemble of Park University's International Center for Music, will perform in concert on Friday, Jan. 24, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan.

The Park Trio, which includes Park ICM faculty Ben Sayevich, violin, Daniel Veis, cello, and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano, is scheduled to perform the following selections:

“Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 32,” composed by Anton Arensky. The piece includes four movements.

“Piano Trio in E Minor,” Op. 90” (also called “Dumky Trio”), composed by Antonin Dvořák. The piece includes six movements.

Sayevich, of Lithuanian-Israeli descent, is one of the most distinguished violinists and teachers of his generation. He has performed extensively throughout the world and he is featured as the soloist in a recording of Antonio Vivaldi's “The Four Seasons” with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra. His extensive activities with orchestras have included serving as concertmaster with the KCCO and the Kansas City Camerata. Sayevich was also concertmaster of the Heidelberg (Germany) Chamber Orchestra during a five-week world tour of Canada, Japan and Singapore. In addition, Sayevich is a founding member of the Park (University) Piano Trio, established in 2006, and the Quartet Accorda, as well as a member of the London-based Rosamunde Trio.

Veis has been recognized as the finest Czech cellist since winning the first prize at 1976 Prague Spring Competition and the silver medal at 1978 Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. Since 1979, he has performed regularly as a soloist with many orchestras around the world, and in 1989, he became a guest-soloist of Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. In addition to his solo career, Veis is a member of the Rosamunde Trio with Sayevich (and Martino Tirimo).

Lisovskaya-Sayevich, who was born into a musical family in Uzbekistan, won first prizes at the Chopin International Piano Competition in Germany in 1993 and the Nikolai Rubinstein International Piano Competition in 1996. After attending school at the Moscow Conservatory, she came to Park University in 2002 to study under world-renowned pianist and Park ICM artistic director Stanislav Ioudenitch. She now serves the Park ICM as director of collaborative piano.

The next concert in the International Center for Music's 2024-25 season will be a performance by the Park ICM Orchestra on Friday, Feb. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University's flagship Parkville Campus. This annual “Valentine's Day” concert will feature guest conductor Jason Seber, former associate conductor of the Kansas City Symphony (2016-22). For more information about this concert, visit icm.park.edu/park-icm-orchestra-valentines-concert. Admission to ICM Orchestra concerts in the Chapel are free, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance.

Tickets for the concert (before fees) are $30 for the general public and $10 for students, and are available through Eventbrite.

