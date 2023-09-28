Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Announces Marilyn Maye In SHES THE TALK OF THE TOWN Photo
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Announces Marilyn Maye In SHE'S THE TALK OF THE TOWN

The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra announces Marilyn Maye in 'She's The Talk of the Town' - a must-see jazz performance. Get your tickets now!

Theatre In The Park Goes Indoors With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Theatre In The Park Goes Indoors With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Theatre in the Park presents 'Little Shop of Horrors' Oct. 6-22, a deviously delicious sci-fi musical with puppetry, song, and dance. Rated PG-13.

Review: ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID at New Theatre Restaurant Photo
Review: ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID at New Theatre Restaurant

A new production of a light comedy called “Always a Bridesmaid” is about a week into a three month run at New Theatre Restaurant.   The show (by playwrights Jessie Joes, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten) is a frothy, light, and entertaining look into the lives of three female high school  buddies from a Central Virginia town.  The central attraction is TV and Motion Picture actress Morgan Fairchild as Monette, the many times married mantrap and her three long-time friends.

BRIGHT STAR Comes to Arrow Rock Lyceum This Week Photo
BRIGHT STAR Comes to Arrow Rock Lyceum This Week

Bright Star makes its Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre debut Sept. 29-Oct.8 with a phenomenal cast of actor-musicians who play 16 different instruments live on stage, creating a live theatre piece and concert all rolled into one. Learn more about the production here!

