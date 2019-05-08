MTH Theater at Crown Center Announces Cast and Creative Team for June Production of OKLAHOMA!

MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced the cast and creative team for its June production of Roger & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs.

The production is directed by MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott, his first directorial effort since last season's critically-acclaimed, record-breaking production of CATS. The 14 person ensemble features Danielle Barger, Emy Blake, Lexi Brie, Noah Brous, Taylor Harlow, Nora Hennessy, Andrew Keeler, Zoe London, T. Eric Morris, William Pendergast, Austin Ragusin, Elizabeth Reese, Robert Vardiman and Marc Wayne.

The production team includes music direction by Michalis Koutsoupides, choreography by Kenny Personett, lighting design by Jamie Leonard, scenic design by Mark A. Exline, sound design by John Story, costume design by Georgianna Londre Buchanan, fight choreography by Marc Liby, props by Regina Weller, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative. MTH's re-imagined production will feature the recently restored libretto and updated orchestrations which includes Banjo, Guitar, and fiddle among others.

"What has always drawn me to Oklahoma! is the need to believe in a brighter future. For me, this play is about needing to connect with other human beings on a very base level, and the need to always believe that brighter days are ahead," said Scott.

2019 marks the 76th Anniversary of the original Broadway production which opened March 31, 1943. It was a box-office smash and ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances. Rodgers and Hammerstein won a special Pulitzer Prize for Oklahoma! in 1944.

Advance sales for Oklahoma! have been so brisk that MTH announced earlier today they have decided to extend the production an additional week.

Oklahoma! is now scheduled to play June 6 - 30. Tickets are available by calling the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or by visiting www.mthkc.com.





