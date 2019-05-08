Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Announces Performers for the 6th Annual Future Stages Festival

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is announcing performance groups and arts partners selected for the 6th Annual Future Stages Festival on Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This FREE community event highlights talented youth performers from across the Greater Kansas City Metro area while celebrating a diverse range of cultures and performing arts styles.

Future Stages Festival is presented by the Kauffman Center's Premier Partner, Saint Luke's Health System, and will feature 34 local community arts organizations. These groups will perform throughout the day at Kauffman Center in Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Helzberg Hall, the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage, and the Community Stage. Performances range from hip-hop dancers and jazz ensembles to aerial acrobatics and choral performances. Applications were reviewed by a panel of community judges who select the performance groups to be featured on Kauffman Center stages. The honor to perform is a celebration for local performers to be presented on the same stages that host world-renowned performances year-round.

"Future Stages Festival is a perfect opportunity for our students to experience their city supporting them in a big and memorable way," says Rebka Sakati, Artistic Director of the Take the Stage program, a participating performance group in this year's festival.

Kauffman Center invites audiences of all ages to come and enjoy the festival's performances and its many free activities for kids and families. Activities include coloring on the Kauffman Center's glass windows, contributing to a community mural, exploring the grounds through a selfie scavenger hunt, and much more! In addition, food will be available for purchase from three local food trucks. Guests are encouraged to RSVP to stay up to date on the performance schedule, activities, parking directions, and food truck menus. Registrants will be automatically entered to win free tickets to an upcoming Kauffman Center performance.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, a major center for music, opera, theater, and dance designed by Moshe Safdie, opened in 2011. Serving as a cultural cornerstone for Kansas City and the region, the Kauffman Center delivers extraordinary and diverse performing arts experiences. Honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, the Kauffman Center attracts some of the world's most renowned performers and entertainers.

Through educational outreach programs and community enrichment, the Kauffman Center supports Kansas City as a cultural destination. More information on the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is available at www.kauffmancenter.org.

Photo Credit: Jillian Shoptaw





