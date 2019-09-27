Carol Vaness to Hold Free Masterclass at KC Lyric Opera, October 5th

The Kansas City Lyric opera has announced a masterclass on October 5th to be taught by Ms Carol Vaness.

Ms Vaness, a NYC opera veteran and vocal instructor of many years' experience, will be instructing the Lyric's Resident & Apprentice artists.

In the class, she will be guiding each of her students through an aria, giving them guidance and instruction as they go. Emphasis will be on both technique and dramatic interpretation. A brief reception will follow.

Admission to watch (and listen) is free to the public, but registration is required a the Lyric's website.

Ms Vaness has been singing professionally since 1979. She has performed at the NYC Opera, the Met, Covent Garden, Lincoln Center, and the White House, among many others.





