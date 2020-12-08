BWW Review: THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY EZRA JACK KEATS at The Coterie Theatre

The Covid 19 pandemic has halted live performances from Kansas City to Broadway, and all around the world. The Coterie Theatre has joined the ever-growing number of theatrical companies that are bringing their performances to their audiences virtually, with their production of THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats. The production will be available for live streaming on-demand through January 3, 2021.

Adapted by Jerome Hairston THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats is based on the Caldecott award-winning book and is performed by the Messner Puppet Theater's cast, featuring Zachery Garner and Shawna Peña-Downing. Winning the Caldecott Medal in 1963 made THE SNOWY DAY the first picture book to feature an African-American protagonist.

In 2016, Jerome Hairston created a stage adaption featuring puppets, which received its world premiere at Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis, MN. The production was hailed as "a quiet joy" by the Star Tribune. According to Jeff Church, the Producing Artistic Director of The Coterie, "In 2017, Mesner Puppet Theater mounted an irresistible version of THE SNOWY DAY - so we are excited to invite them to remount the show for Coterie audiences this winter."

The story for ages 3 and above is about Peter, who explores his neighborhood as the first flakes of snow announce the beginning of winter. The delightful songs will keep the youngest of audiences entertained for the 45-minute duration of the show. Though virtual performances will never replace live theater the Mesner Puppet Theater in conjunction with the Coterie has produced one of the highest quality virtual performances I have seen in Kansas City since the beginning of the pandemic.

On-demand prices for THE SNOWY DAY are $25 for small households, $45 for large households of four or more, and $65 for classrooms. Purchase admission tickets and gift packages through www.thecoterie.org.

Photo courtesy of The Coterie Theatre

