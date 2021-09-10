BWW Review: MOTHER OF THE MAID at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

Curtis Smith as Dad Jacques, Kathy Kane as Mom Isabelle, and Tommy

Metropolitan Ensemble Theater (MET) has reopened in an improved, more comfortable, and certainly more serviceable Warwick Theater. The building remains a work in progress, but marching toward an ultimate and stylish rebirth. The opening offering is a delightful, soulful, surprising, enjoyable, well-conceived, well-acted, and well-directed piece of theatrical storytelling in two acts called "Mother of the Maid" by playwright Jane Anderson.

"Mother of the Maid" is a rare case of "productus interruptus." "Mother of the Maid" was scheduled to open at MET during the same week all theaters went dark in early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Happily, that crew and cast have been reconstructed almost exactly as it was in that unseen production. The art that accompanies this review was captured in anticipation of the 2020 opening.

Our lead character is Kathy Kane as Isabelle de Arc, Mom to the teenage St. Joan to be. Joan is played as a typical teenager by Patty Whitlock. Dad Jacques, played by Curtis Smith, is a constant explosion throughout. Joan's brother Pierre is portrayed by mainly comic actor Tommy Waller. Of special note for their excellence, are Alan Tilson as the Priest and Kathy Breeden as Lady Nicole.

Paraphrasing "Charles Dickens," Act I represents the best of times. It is a handbook to the raising up of a teenager (even if the year is 1425) and is out and out funny. Dissonance between the dialogue and time period brings to mind the 2001 film "A Knight's Tale." Act II relives the worst time that can happen to any parent. I will not describe the inpactful second act except to note that St. Joan and her family were true historical personages. Should you be interested, the history of St. Joan is widely available.

It is useful to view "Mother of the Maid through the prism of the playwright's background. Ms. Anderson's early experience begins with performance on the Billy Crystal Comedy Hour. Other work includes TV series "The Wonder Years," "The Facts of Life," and "Who's The Boss." Film and television work features "The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom," "Normal," "Mad Men," "Olive Kitteridge," and (very importantly) 2017's soulful, introspective film "The Wife" starring Glen Close and Jonathan Pryce. Ms. Close played the lead in the 2018 original off-Broadway production of "Mother of the Maid."

The play is performed just short of in the round with just enough set pieces. Direction by Karen Paisley is both inpactful and subtle.

The Warwick requires patrons be fully vaccinated, masked, and socially distinct. Audiences should feel secure. "Mother of the Maid" continues its run through September 19, 2021. Tickets can be purchased online at the MET website.

Photos by J. Robert Paisley.