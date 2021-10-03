BWW Review: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at Black Repertory Theatre

From 1982 to 2005, August Wilson wrote a cycle of ten plays covering the black experience in the 20th century. Collectively known as the "PIttsburgh" or "Century" cycle, each play covers a different decade. It is the second play in the cycle, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, that the Black Reperatory Theatre has chosen to open their sixth season.

Ma Rainey (Eboni Fondren) is overdue for a recording session, and people are starting to worry. While the producers fret, the backup band - Cutler, Toledo, Slow Drag, and Levee - try to get some rehearsing done. Mostly they talk about life: their pasts, their futures, their philosophies of life. Trombonist Cutler and bassist Slow Drag (Granvile O'Neal and Stephonne Singleton, respectively) have been playing professionally on the road for decades, and know each other inside and out. Pianist Toledo (Brad Shaw) is the philosopher of the group, a reader and observer whose worldview frequently conflicts with Levee, the trumpet player (Robert Vardiman). He is by far the youngest of the group, and the most discontent. He has ambitions far beyond playing backup for Ma, and being dissatisfied with his lot, is determined to make his own way in the world. When Ma Rainey does finally arrive, it's not the end of the problems. The day piles up one problem after another, with glitches technical, legal, and artistic. Even at the end, when the recording is finally complete, the day's troubles are far from over.

Ma Rainey was of course a real blues singer, who spent most of the 1920s touring and recording over 100 releases, including the eponymous "Black Bottom". The play catches her in 1927, at the height of her fame, just before shifting tastes in the blues would pass her by. Ms. Fondren plays her larger-than-life, a black woman who knows her worth and isn't going to let the white people who depend on her forget it. She also has a splendid voice, with which she favors us more than once.

But in a very real sense, this is Levee's story. During the play, we spend most of our time learning about his hopes and dreams, and the things that happened in his past that made him what he is today. This often brings him into conflict with his bandmates and Ma herself, but Mr. Vardiman plays him so sympathetically that one cannot help but cheer him on. This makes the ending, when it comes, just that more impactful (it is perhaps as good a time as any to mention that the roles are just perfectly cast all down the line). Also worth particular note is Mr. Singleton, whose solo turn accompanying himself on the bass is quite an emotionally moving moment.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is running at the Warwick Theater on Main St now through October 10. Proof of Covid vaccination or a negative test no more than 48 hours old is required.