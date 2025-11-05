New National Theatre Tokyo's Opera NATASHA Will Be Streamed on OperaVision

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New National Theatre Tokyo (NNTT) will present the worldwide streaming of Natasha, the powerful new opera by Toshio Hosokawa, conducted by Kazushi Ono and directed by Christian Räth. Premiered in August 2025, the production drew wide acclaim and was named a finalist in the World Premiere category of the International Opera Awards 2025.

From Friday, 12 December 2025 at 7:00 p.m. (CET) to Friday, 12 June 2026 at 12:00 p.m. (CET), audiences can experience Natasha for free on OperaVision and NNTT Stream.

In this profound new work, composer Toshio Hosokawa and Yoko Tawada, an internationally acclaimed novelist and essayist, explore exile, memory, and humanity’s fragile relationship with nature through a multilingual libretto in Japanese, German, Ukrainian, and other languages. The story follows Natasha, a displaced wanderer, and Arato, the young man she meets, as they encounter a Mephistophelean figure who leads them through visions of human suffering and renewal.

Hosokawa’s music resonates with meditative power—at once ritualistic and deeply human—evoking the cries of a wounded planet while offering a glimpse of hope.