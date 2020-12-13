New National Theatre Presents KIRARE NO SENTA

The first work of "The Power of Caring" series, which showcase beloved Japanese classics, is MIYOSHI Juro's masterpiece Kirare no Senta. This is also the third work in our full audition programme which is one of Artistic Director of Drama OGAWA Eriko's major objectives. Directing is KAMIMURA Satoshi, whose bold, grand production of Oresteia is still fresh in our minds.

Audition recruitment begins in November 2019 and auditions will be held in January and February 2020, with over 80 roles to be played by 16 cast members.

Performances run 6 Apr. - 25 Apr., 2021.

Cast