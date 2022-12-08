Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New National Theatre Announces Opening Hours of the Facilities during the New Year's Holidays

Learn more about opening hours of the Box Office, Information Centre and the Italian restaurant "Maestro" for the holiday season.

Dec. 08, 2022  
New National Theatre has announced its opening hours of the Box Office, Information Centre and the Italian restaurant "Maestro" for the holiday season. The hours will be temporarily changed as follows.

Opening Hours of the Box Office

Only when there is a performance, the Box Office will be open.

December 25th (Sun)11:00 - 18:00

December 26th (Mon) - 27th (Tue)Closure

December 28th (Fri)17:00 - 19:00

December 29th (Thu)11:00 - 18:00

December 30th (Fri)Clousure

December 31st (Sat)14:00 - 16:00

January 1st (Sun)12:00 - 14:00

January 2nd (Mon)11:00 - 18:00

January 3rd (Tue)12:00 - 14:00 (Only for "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" Day Tickets Sales and Picking up tickets)

Temporary Closure of the Web Box Office

January 2nd (Mon) 2023, 23:30 - January 4th (Wed) 2023, 7:30
You can find out more details by clicking here.

Temporary Closure of the Information Centre

December 26th (Mon) 2022 - January 5th (Thu) 2023

Opening Hours of the Italian restaurant "Maestro"

- December 27th (Tue)As usual (11:30 - 15:00)

December 28th (Wed), 29th (Thu)11:30 - 23:00

December 30th (Fri)Clousure

December 31st (Sat)14:00 - 21:00

January 1st (San)11:30 - 20:00

January 2nd (Mon)11:30 - 23:00

January 3rd (Tue)11:30 - 20:00

January 4th (Wed) -As usual (11:30 - 15:00)


Opening Hours of the Onsite parking

- December 31st (Sat)As usual (7:00 - 23:30)

January 1st (Sun)9:30 - 19:00 (Only NNTT Area)

January 2nd (Mon)9:30 - 22:00 (Only NNTT Area)

January 3rd (Tue) -As usual (7:00 - 23:30)

The Stage Set & Design Centre in Choshi City

Closed until further notice



New National Theatre Announces Presents DON GIOVANNI Beginning Next Week Photo
New National Theatre Announces Presents DON GIOVANNI Beginning Next Week
Due to health reasons, Eleonora BURATTO has withdrawn from singing the role of Donna Anna. Myrtò PAPATANASIU will take on this role. Performances run 6-13 December.
New National Theatre Announces Cast Change For DON GIOVANNI Photo
New National Theatre Announces Cast Change For DON GIOVANNI
Due to health reasons, Eleonora BURATTO has withdrawn from singing the role of Donna Anna. Myrtò PAPATANASIU will take on this role.
New National Theatre, Tokyo Will Stream LA CENERENTOLA Photo
New National Theatre, Tokyo Will Stream LA CENERENTOLA
NNTT Stream's lineup for winter will include opera 'La Cenerentola,' Rossini's fascinating Cinderella story.
NNTT x NCPA Opera Exchange Screenings Will Take Place This Week Photo
NNTT x NCPA Opera Exchange Screenings Will Take Place This Week
2022 is the year that marks the 50th Anniversary of the normalisation of Japan-China diplomatic relations. Celebrating this special year, the New National Theatre Tokyo (NNTT) and the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing decided to exchange and screen the recordings of each other's opera productions.

