New National Theatre Announces Opening Hours of the Facilities during the New Year's Holidays
Learn more about opening hours of the Box Office, Information Centre and the Italian restaurant "Maestro" for the holiday season.
New National Theatre has announced its opening hours of the Box Office, Information Centre and the Italian restaurant "Maestro" for the holiday season. The hours will be temporarily changed as follows.
Opening Hours of the Box Office
Only when there is a performance, the Box Office will be open.
December 25th (Sun)11:00 - 18:00
December 26th (Mon) - 27th (Tue)Closure
December 28th (Fri)17:00 - 19:00
December 29th (Thu)11:00 - 18:00
December 30th (Fri)Clousure
December 31st (Sat)14:00 - 16:00
January 1st (Sun)12:00 - 14:00
January 2nd (Mon)11:00 - 18:00
January 3rd (Tue)12:00 - 14:00 (Only for "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" Day Tickets Sales and Picking up tickets)
Temporary Closure of the Web Box Office
January 2nd (Mon) 2023, 23:30 - January 4th (Wed) 2023, 7:30
Temporary Closure of the Information Centre
December 26th (Mon) 2022 - January 5th (Thu) 2023
Opening Hours of the Italian restaurant "Maestro"
- December 27th (Tue)As usual (11:30 - 15:00)
December 28th (Wed), 29th (Thu)11:30 - 23:00
December 30th (Fri)Clousure
December 31st (Sat)14:00 - 21:00
January 1st (San)11:30 - 20:00
January 2nd (Mon)11:30 - 23:00
January 3rd (Tue)11:30 - 20:00
January 4th (Wed) -As usual (11:30 - 15:00)
Opening Hours of the Onsite parking
- December 31st (Sat)As usual (7:00 - 23:30)
January 1st (Sun)9:30 - 19:00 (Only NNTT Area)
January 2nd (Mon)9:30 - 22:00 (Only NNTT Area)
January 3rd (Tue) -As usual (7:00 - 23:30)
The Stage Set & Design Centre in Choshi City
Closed until further notice