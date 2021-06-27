Changes Made to Schedule For CARMEN at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

The Japanese Government announced that its state of emergency affecting Tokyo will be lifted on 20 June and pre-emergency measures will be applied afterwards. According to the restrictions on events from June 21 to July 11, New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT) has made the following changes to its performance schedule, ticket sales, and so forth.

Performance schedule:

The opening time of night performance on the 6th July now starts at 17:30 instead of 18:30.

Purchased tickets for the performances are valid even if the opening time has changed.

Patrons who wish to cancel their tickets will receive a refund. Please contact the Box Office.

Ticket sales:

Ticket sales for the performance on 6 July will be temporarily stopped between 16:00 on 19 June and 10:00 on 20 June.

