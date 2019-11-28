CHESS Announces Post-show Talks With Ramin Karimloo, Luke Walsh & Takanori Sato!
Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Les Miserables), Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman), Luke Walsh, and Takanori Sato will lead a production of Chess at Osaka's Umeda Arts Theater, and it has just been announced on Twitter that there will be two post-show talks.
Ramin Karimloo, Luke Walsh and Takanori Sato will take to the stage for post-show talks on Sunday 26 January, 5:30pm in Osaka, and on Sunday 2nd February 5:30pm in Tokyo.
Karimloo added: "Looking forward to being part of this. So excited."
Chess is a musical with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of the pop group ABBA, lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, and a book by Rice. The story involves a politically driven, Cold War-era chess tournament between two grandmasters from America and the USSR and their fight over a woman who manages one and falls in love with the other.
Directed by Nick Winston, the production will run on January 27, 2020. Click here for tickets.