Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Arienne Pogue - IN THE HEIGHTS - Gainesville Community Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Loren Smyth - CABARET - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater



Best Direction Of A Musical

Calypso Haddad - SWEENEY TODD - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater



Best Direction Of A Play

Andrea Young - LITTLE WOMEN - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater



Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carl Liberatore - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jackie Collins - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre



Best Musical

TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Kaitlyn McGee - TUCK EVERLASTING - Limelight Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Noah Prebble/Elijah West split cast - TREASURE ISLAND - Gainesville Community Playhouse



Best Play

LITTLE WOMEN - Acrosstown Repertory Theater



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Calypso Haddad - SWEENEY TODD - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Terry Ford - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jeff Stevens - ADDAMS FAMILY - Gainesville Community Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lisa Castruita - BEE-LUTHER-HATCHEE - Acrosstown Reperatory Theater



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN - Limelight Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Limelight Theatre, St. Augustine, FL



