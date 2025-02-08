WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Alhambra Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Alhambra Theatre is set to present one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, West Side Story, opening on February 20 and running through March 30. This timeless tale of love, rivalry, and redemption promises to be an unforgettable experience for theatergoers of all ages.

Set in 1950s New York City, West Side Story is a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, following the forbidden love story between Tony and Maria as their respective street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, battle for control of their neighborhood. With iconic songs like “Tonight,” “America,” and “Somewhere,” and breathtaking choreography inspired by the original work of Jerome Robbins, this production will bring a fresh yet faithful take on the legendary show.

“We are beyond excited to bring West Side Story to the Alhambra stage,” said Tod Booth, Director of the Alhambra Theatre. “This is a musical that resonates across generations, and we have an incredible cast and creative team that will deliver an electrifying performance.”

Featuring a talented ensemble of actors, singers, and dancers, this production will highlight the Alhambra's commitment to delivering high-caliber performances that celebrate the magic of live theater. Whether you're revisiting this classic or experiencing it for the first time, West Side Story at the Alhambra Theatre is a must-see event.

In addition to the stellar performances, Alhambra's signature dining experience will complement the evening. Guests can savor a mouthwatering menu inspired by New York cuisine, created by Executive Chef DeJuan Roy. With a commitment to exceptional dining and immersive entertainment, Alhambra continues to redefine the dinner theater experience.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased online or at the Alhambra Theatre box office.

About the Alhambra Theatre & Dining

The Alhambra Theatre and Dining is one of the nation's oldest continuously operating dinner theatres, celebrated for its intimate setting and high-quality entertainment. With a long-standing history of excellence, the Alhambra remains a beloved cultural destination. Located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, the theatre offers single-show tickets starting at just $48, which includes a three-course meal tailored to each show, a Broadway-style performance, and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.

