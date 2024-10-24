News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Miramar Cultural Center Presents Jagged Edge With Carl Thomas In November

This lineup is part of Miramar Cultural Center's celebration of 16 years.

By: Oct. 24, 2024
The Miramar Cultural Center Presents Jagged Edge With Carl Thomas In November Image
R&B legends Jagged Edge and Carl Thomas are coming together for an unforgettable night at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, November 15 at 8 pm.   This lineup is part of Miramar Cultural Center's celebration of 16 years.

The multi-platinum group Jagged Edge will be hitting the stage with their singles “Where The Party At” and “Let's Get Married” along with the R&B Soul artist Carl Thomas performing hits including “Summer Rain”.

The event is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center.  Tickets are $80, $65 and $55. For tickets and more information visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city and is celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.




