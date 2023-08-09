Teatro Lirico D'Europa Presents THE BARBER OF SEVILLE At Jacksonville Center For Performing Arts, February 4

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Teatro Lirico D'Europa Opera Company's performance of HE BARBER OF SEVILLE at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on February 4, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale NOW at Click Here or by calling 904-632-5000.

The BARBER OF SEVILLE is presented by the Teatro Lirico D'Europa Opera Company under the artistic direction of Giorgio Lalov. It is a FULL SCALE opera production with traditional, Italian style sets (not projections) and beautiful costumes created in Europe.

Rossini's Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE (BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA) is considered to be the finest comic opera in existence! From start to finish it is marvelously crafted, brilliantly inventive, and uproariously funny.

The libretto is based on THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO (LE MARRIAGE DE FIGARO) of Beaumarchais and takes place in Seville in the 18th Century. Count Almaviva, a Spanish grandee, has arrived in Seville disguised as a poor student named Lindoro in order to woo Rosina, the ward of the pompous Dr. Bartolo, who plans to marry her himself. Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the barber, in winning Rosina's affections. Together they trick Dr. Bartolo and the Count marries Rosina.

