STOMP Comes To Jax February 4, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Oct. 11, 2022  

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents STOMP. The international percussion sensation will perform at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 3 & 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; next year/this year (depending on when release goes out), it will incorporate two new pieces. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

In addition to the stage shows, STOMP has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and a series of award-winning international commercials.

The performers "make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.

Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.

Critics and audiences have raved: "STOMP is as crisp and exuberant as if it had opened yesterday," says The New York Times. The San Francisco Chronicle declares "STOMP has a beat that just won't quit!" The Los Angeles Times exclaims: "Electrifying! Triumphs in the infinite variety of the human experience." "A phenomenal show! Bashing, crashing, smashing, swishing, banging and kicking - a joyous invention!" says the Chicago Tribune.

Tickets prices start at $39 and are available Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club.

Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more group information.

The health and well-being of our audience and staff is our top priority. The FSCJ Artist Series, alongside our colleagues at the Times-Union Center, have a list of Safety and Security Protocols at fscjartistseries.org/safety-and-security-protocols.


