SISTER ACT Comes to Theatre Jacksonville This June!

May. 7, 2019  
SISTER ACT Comes to Theatre Jacksonville This June!

SISTER ACT is playing in Jacksonville, Florida from June 7 to 23, 2019.

Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture Sister Act written by Joseph Howard Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

?For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.theatrejax.com/sister-act



Related Articles View More Jacksonville Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • SISTER ACT Comes to Theatre Jacksonville This June!
  • World Premiere of ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to ABET
  • CLAY BRIDAL SPECTACULAR Announced At Thrasher-Horne Center June 15
  • FSCJ Artist Series Announces HAMILTON, ANASTASIA, and More
  • Sawyer Brown Comes to The Thrasher-Horne Center
  • One Month Until PETE THE CAT At Thrasher-Horne Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup