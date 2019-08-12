REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG Comes to Thrasher-Horne Center

Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute is coming to the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3 pm.! This event is sponsored by the Orange Park Mall.



REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG - THE Elton John TRIBUTE stars the multiple award winning, multi-talented singer/actor/pianist Craig A. Meyer. In addition to his numerous credits with roles in film, television and on Broadway, Meyer has toured internationally and recorded with music legends including Frankie Valli and Barry Manilow.

He is considered to be the best Elton John tribute artist in the market today whose strong vocals, striking resemblance and amazing talent on the piano has audiences everywhere remembering when rock was young.

This spectacular theatrical experience is a musical journey celebrating the decades of chart topping hits of Sir Elton John, including: "Benny and the Jets", "Philadelphia Freedom", "Crocodile Rock," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "Candle in the Wind."

Meyer's fully produced show has captivated audiences throughout the United States and internationally.

Barry Manilow says: "Craig A Meyer is one of the most talented people I have ever worked with. He can do ANYTHING!"

This isn't just nostalgia! It's today! It's fresh! And it's LIVE ON STAGE!

This Event is presented by Thrasher-Horne Center and sponsored by Orange Park Mall

Tickets for Remember When Rock was Young: The Elton John Tribute are currently on sale. Prices range from $39-$59 with all fees included. Tickets and more information can be found at (904) 276-6815 ext. 1 or online at THcenter.org.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You