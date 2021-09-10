Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PROUD TINA Comes to the Times-Union Center Next Year

The performance takes place on January 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 10, 2021  

Re-live the magic of Tina Turner live on stage in PROUD TINA at the Times-Union Center on January 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. for one performance only. Tickets go on sale September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale September 14, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.


