PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Jacksonville in November

Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party! comes to Jacksonville, as part of the FSCJ Artist Series - Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union. The cheeky little piggy has a brand-new interactive production filled with dancing, singing and puddle jumping. The live, family-friendly show will be coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling our box office at 904-632-5000.









Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure!

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand- new show!” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”

“After a successful run of Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure we couldn’t be more excited to partner once again with our friends at Round Room Live to bring a brand-new production to fans of Peppa,” says Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “With this new immersive show, we are continuing our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of delivering more meaningful ways for families to connect with our beloved brands. Whether they follow along with the series, come to the live show, or visit a Peppa theme park, we’re thrilled to build on our offerings for Peppa fans and their families. We cannot wait for guests to see this new show, and to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more group information.