PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Jacksonville in November

The performance is on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Come to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Photo 3 David Foster and Katharine McPhee Come to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in February
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Popular Music Series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS Photo 4 The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Popular Music Series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS

PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Jacksonville in November

 Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party! comes to Jacksonville, as part of the FSCJ Artist Series - Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union. The cheeky little piggy has a brand-new interactive production filled with dancing, singing and puddle jumping. The live, family-friendly show will be coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling our box office at 904-632-5000.




 

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure!

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand- new show!” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”

“After a successful run of Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure we couldn’t be more excited to partner once again with our friends at Round Room Live to bring a brand-new production to fans of Peppa,” says Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “With this new immersive show, we are continuing our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of delivering more meaningful ways for families to connect with our beloved brands. Whether they follow along with the series, come to the live show, or visit a Peppa theme park, we’re thrilled to build on our offerings for Peppa fans and their families. We cannot wait for guests to see this new show, and to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more group information. 




RELATED STORIES - Jacksonville

1
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens At Alhambra Theatre June 8 Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens At Alhambra Theatre June 8

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining has always billed its summer show as specifically family-friendly and regardless of what's on stage, the summer run can be counted on to sell out. 

2
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Come to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Photo
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Come to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in February

Sixteen-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are returning by popular demand, to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

3
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Popular Music Series SUMMER SIPS & SOU Photo
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Popular Music Series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS

Festival of the Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) are reviving the popular music series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS with four fun concerts from June through October.

4
TheatreZones Culinary Raffle Fundraiser Earns $25,000 Photo
TheatreZone's Culinary Raffle Fundraiser Earns $25,000

TheatreZone's culinary raffle, which raises funds for the Naples professional musical theatre company, earned $25,000 to support TheatreZone's ability to bring professional live theatre to Naples for the enjoyment of audiences and the enrichment of the Southwest Florida community.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
View all Videos

Jacksonville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcade Games Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/03-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Latest No Wagering Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Hippodrome Theatre (6/02-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Orange Park Community Theatre (6/02-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You