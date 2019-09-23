ONCE The Musical Coming To Jacksonville's Times Union Center

Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical and winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, ONCE is a truly original Broadway experience. ONCE makes its Jacksonville debut at the Times-Union Center January 31, 2020 for one performance only.

The musical is based on the 2007 Academy Award-winning film of the same name which was written and directed by John Carney, and starred Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, with original music and lyrics by Mr. Hansard and Ms. Irglová.

Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, ONCE tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when an intriguing young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights... but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. It's emotionally captivating and theatrically breathtaking, and ONCE draws you in from the very first note. It's an unforgettable story about going for your dreams... not living in fear... and the power of music to connect all of us. This tour will include the pre-show onstage bar atmosphere where the performers play a variety of traditional Irish and Czech tunes each night, and the audience can be on stage with their drinks and interact with the musicians.

Tickets for ONCE start at $27.27 plus applicable fees. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 632-5000, or online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org.





