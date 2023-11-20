Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jocelyn Geronimo - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 47%

Arienne Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 24%

Curtis Williams - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 18%

Kacy Hope - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 11%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Curtis Williams - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 22%

Loren Smyth - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 19%

Joy Smith - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre Jacksonville 19%

The Costume Crew - SISTER ACT - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience 15%

The Costume Crew - NO EXIT - WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION - Lumen Repertory Theatre 12%

Dori Emerson Lloyd - HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND - Star Center Theatre 10%

The Costume Crew - VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lee Hamby - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 27%

Sherrie Provence - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 24%

Christian St John - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 21%

Daniel Austin - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 13%

Missy Schmotzer - LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE - Limelight Theatre 12%

Erik DeCicco - CABARET - Theatre Jacksonville 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Andrea McCook - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 19%

Beth Lambert - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 15%

Hazel Robinson - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Limelight Theatre 12%

Christian St John - TROUBLE IN MIND - Star Center Theatre 12%

Bradley Akers - DOUBT - Theatre Jacksonville 11%

Kacy Hope - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 11%

Rhonda Wilson - HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND - Star Center Theatre 7%

Brian Niece - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%

David Buchman - OLEANNA - Limelight Theatre 4%

Brian Niece - SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%

Brian Niece - VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 24%

ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 17%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Star Center Theatre 13%

THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 11%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Limelight Theatre 9%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 9%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 7%

SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%

NO EXIT - WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Doak - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 20%

Carl Libertore - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 20%

Saraevelyn Bergin - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 17%

Gabriel Barnert - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 16%

Johnny Pettegrew - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 14%

Mike Livingston - NO EXIT - WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION - Lumen Repertory Theatre 6%

Samantha Catone - LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE - Limelight Theatre 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jeff Dodd - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 23%

Ben Beck - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 19%

Jeff Dodd - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 18%

Anthony Felton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 17%

Erin Barnes - MURDER BALLAD - ABET 13%

Jeff Dodd - HOLIDAY HALLELUJAH - Limelight Theatre 9%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 18%

THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 17%

BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 13%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 13%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 12%

PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 8%

XANADU - ABET 6%

JERSEY BOYS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 5%

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE - Limelight Theatre 5%

BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre 44%

NO EXIT - WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION - Lumen Repertory Theatre 32%

SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 24%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jonny O'Leary - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 14%

Chad Boyd - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 14%

Tradina Thomas - BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre 13%

Steven Amburgey - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 9%

Gary Baker - XANADU - ABET 9%

Zach Rivera - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 7%

Mitchell Wohl - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 7%

Bradley Akers - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 6%

Shauna Clark - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 4%

Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 4%

Cole Marshall - PIPPEN - Theatre Jacksonville 4%

Ron Shreve - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 3%

Pete Clapsis - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

CAITI marlowe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow burn theatre 1%

Nick Anastasia - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn theatre 1%

Nick Anastasia - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre 1%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Moran Theatre Times Union Center 1%

Matt Michael - JERSEY BOYS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sherrie Provence - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 22%

Amanda Edwards - TROUBLE IN MIND - Star Center Theatre 17%

Bill Rains - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 12%

Daniel Austin - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 10%

Cameron Hodges - OLEANNA - Limelight Theatre 9%

Kathryn Kuhn - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 8%

Jas Abramowitz - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre Jacksonville 6%

Brian Niece - VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 6%

Mary Schubert - OLEANNA - Limelight Theatre 4%

Kate McManus - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 3%

Jas Abramowitz - DOUBT - Theatre Jacksonville 2%



Best Play

ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 22%

THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 16%

CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 14%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Star Center Theatre 9%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Limelight Theatre 8%

HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND - Star Center Theatre 6%

NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 6%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 6%

OLEANNA - Limelight Theatre 5%

VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 3%

SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%

LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC - Theatre Jacksonville 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rob O'Leary - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 27%

Tyler Hammond - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 23%

Michelle Kindy - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 16%

Rob O'Leary - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 12%

Daniel Dungan - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 11%

Rob O'Leary - LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE - Limelight Theatre 11%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bradley Cooper - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 77%

Brian Niece - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 19%

Brian Niece - VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashton Couper - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 33%

Arienne Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 14%

Renee Riso - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 12%

Angelica Miller - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 12%

Bo Strange - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 11%

Leanne Gullo - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 10%

Aly Blakewell - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brandon Hall - KING LIZ - Star Center Theatre 17%

Emily Layt - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 16%

Chad Boyd - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Limelight Theatre 15%

Katie Johnson - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 10%

Cathy O'Brien - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 10%

Mitchell Wohl - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 10%

Josh Andrews - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 8%

Christie Davis - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 7%

Pete Clapsis - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 4%

Mike Niedzwicki - SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PUFFS - Theatre Jacksonville 48%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Star Center Theatre 36%

ANNE AND EMMITT - Star Center Theatre 16%

