HAMILTON Tickets to go on Sale Tomorrow for FSCJ ARTIST SERIES BROADWAY IN JACKSONVILLE

Producer Jeffrey Seller and FSCJ ARTIST SERIES BROADWAY IN JACKSONVILLE announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. (ET) at fscjartistseries.org. Tickets for HAMILTON will be available for purchase online only. Tickets will be available for performances September 29 through October 17, 2021.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household/account for the engagement. Ticket prices will range from $71 to $217 with a select number of $369 to $419 premium seats available for some performances. Additional fees will apply to purchases.

There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Jacksonville engagement should be made through fscjartistseries.org."

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

New Added 3rd Week:

Tuesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won

Tony ® , Grammy ® , and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For more information on HAMILTON, visit:

The health and well-being of their audience and staff is their top priority. The FSCJ Artist Series, alongside their colleagues at the Times-Union Center, have a list of Safety and Security Protocols at fscjartistseries.org/safety-and-security-protocols.