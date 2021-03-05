Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fscj Artist Series Beyond Broadway In Jacksonville Presents ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE

Electric Light Orchestra fuses Beatlesque-pop with classical arrangements.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Electric Light Orchestra Experience features the brilliant arrangements and flawless musicianship and vocals of the 12 elite professional musicians, whose credits include an exhaustive list of the biggest names in the music industry, are the hallmarks of this new, first-class 50th Anniversary tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra.

Electric Light Orchestra's fusion of Beatlesque-pop with classical arrangements rocketed the group to massive commercial success, generating numerous instantly-recognizable chart-topping hits and album sales in excess of 50,000,000.

Electric Light Orchestra Experience's 50th Anniversary tour is coming to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on March 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Electric Light Orchestra start at $32.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org.

Ticket Link: https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/electric-light orchestra-experience.


