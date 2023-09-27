FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON

The Book of Mormon returns to Jacksonville for a limited engagement.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record-breaking run in 2015, returns to Jacksonville for 5 performances only December 1– 3 at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Single tickets will go on sale Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available at Click Here or by calling 904-632-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050. 

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey ParkerRobert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. 

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth,  lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award  winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry  Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are  by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in  Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine  Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF  MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best  Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. 

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical,  and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European  tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show’ at the Manchester Evening News City  Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe. 

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards.  The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in  cities across the U.S. and the world. 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for  Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records. 

Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling (904) 632-5000. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a  discount. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050. 




