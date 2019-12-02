DANCING WITH THE STARS - LIVE TOUR 2020 Comes To Jacksonville This February

America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020." The longest tour to date will be dancing through Jacksonville on February 26, 2020 at the Times-Union Center. Kate Flannery will be joining the show to wow live audiences across the country by performing fan-favorite routines from this past season.

The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world- renowned dancers including Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Sasha Farber, EMMA SLATER, GLEB SAVCHENKO, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

Tickets for Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour start at $59, plus applicable fees. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at fscjartistseries.org, or the FSCJ Artist Series box office, by calling (904) 632-5000. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios. The show is directed by Mark "Swany" Swanhart and co-directed by Amanda Balen.

*Cast subject to change.





