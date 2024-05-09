BOEING BOEING Comes to the Alhambra in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alhambra Theatre & Dining will open its comedy, Boeing Boeing on May 23, 2004. Set in the 1960’s, Boeing Boeing is a whirlwind of a farce revolving around American journalist Bernard Lawrence, who has his hands full in the romance department: he has three girlfriends, all stewardesses. Ingeniously, he's arranged it so that their layovers don't overlap, keeping each woman unaware of the others. But Bernard's foolproof scheme comes crashing down when new, fast jets are introduced. With the girls set to arrive at his Paris apartment all at once, matters are made worse by a surprise houseguest with a scheme of his own.

Boeing-Boeing was written by the French playwright Marc Camoletti. The English-language adaptation, translated by Beverley Cross, was first staged in London at the Apollo Theatre in 1962 and transferred to the Duchess Theatre in 1965, running for seven years. In 1991, the play was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play throughout the world. The show opened on Broadway in February of 1965 as well as a 2008 Broadway revival at the Longacre Theatre. The cast featured Christine Baranski as Berthe, Mark Rylance, reprising his role as Robert, Bradley Whitford as Bernard, Gina Gershon as Gabriella, Mary McCormack as Gretchen, and Kathryn Hahn as Gloria.

A 45-week North American tour began in fall 2009. The production won the Best Revival of a Play and Rylance won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor. The production was nominated for several other Tony Awards including: Best Featured Actress (Mary McCormack), Best Director (Matthew Warchus), Best Costume Design (Rob Howell) and Best Sound Design (Simon Baker). The production won the Drama Desk Award for Bet Revival of a Play and Mark Rylance won for lead actor in a play.

Dinner Menu: FIRST COURSE (choice of one): Seafood Gumbo with fresh shellfish (shrimp and scallops) or Traditional Caesar Salad. SECOND COURSE (Choice of one): Slow Roasted Pork Rack with whipped potato, creamy succotash, and pork gravy (GF without gravy), or Country Fried Airline Chicken Breast with cheddar rice casserole, southern style green beans, chicken gravy, or Shrimp Alfredo with fettuccini, garlic bread, roasted asparagus and cherry tomato, or Garden Vegetable Primavera with creamy sauce and garlic bread. THIRD COURSE (choice of one): Banana Pudding with vanilla wafers and whipped cream or Chocolate Bundt Cake with ganache

Tickets: Boeing Boeing runs at the Alhambra from June 23, 2024 through July 16, 2024. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.

