Alhambra Receives US Congressional Proclamation For Being Named Best Dinner Theater In America

Jacksonville’s beloved Alhambra Theatre & Dining received a rare and prestigious honor last night: an official United States Congressional Proclamation, recognizing the theater’s recent designation by USA TODAY as the Best Dinner Theater in America.

The award, part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, was celebrated in a ceremony held just before curtain at the Alhambra’s evening performance. U.S. Congressman Aaron Bean (FL-04) was on hand to present the Congressional Record in person to Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith.

Standing before the House of Representatives, Congressman Bean delivered a passionate five-minute tribute to the Alhambra and its role in enriching Florida’s cultural landscape. “They say all the world is a stage,” Bean began, “but in Jacksonville, Florida, the best seat in the house comes with dinner and a standing ovation.”

He praised the Alhambra’s long-standing impact since opening its doors in 1967, crediting the venue with bringing “Broadway to Florida’s First Coast” through its diverse programming of musicals, comedies, and tribute acts. Bean also acknowledged Craig Smith’s leadership in transforming the Alhambra into a one-of-a-kind destination where “art, entertainment, and culinary excellence converge.”

“The Alhambra isn’t just a destination,” Bean continued. “It is a source of community pride, a cultural beacon, and a testament to the power of community and the arts.”

The Congressman highlighted Smith’s personal commitment, noting that he is present most nights to greet audiences himself, something that has become part of the Alhambra’s signature charm. “When you step through the doors, Mr. Speaker, you are not just attending a show. You are stepping into a legacy.”

The full text of Congressman Bean’s remarks is entered into the official Congressional Record, and a copy of the proclamation was presented on stage to Smith and the Alhambra team.

Founded in 1967, the Alhambra is the nation’s longest continually operating dinner theater. Its blend of Broadway-caliber productions and gourmet dining has made it a standout in the national theater landscape, and now, officially, the best in the country.

