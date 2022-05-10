42ND STREET Celebrates Its 42nd Anniversary At The Alhambra

"You're gonna dance until your feet fall off, till you're not able to stand up any longer, but two days from now, we're going to have a show."

With a little poetic license and some help from one of the show's most famous lines, the Tony Award winning 42nd Street presented by Fleet Landing will open at Jacksonville's iconic Alhambra Theatre & Dining on May 12 for a limited four-week run. The tenth longest-running show in Broadway history is celebrating is 42nd anniversary, having opened on August 25, 1980 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The show moved to the Majestic Theater and finally to the St. James Theater, closing on January 8, 1989, after 3,486 performances. The 1980 Broadway production won the Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Choreography, and in 1984 won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Play on London's West End. Its 2001 Broadway revival won the Tony Award for Best Revival.

42nd Street is based on the 1932 novel by Bradford Ropes and the subsequent 1933 Hollywood film adaptation. Set mostly backstage of big musical being put on during the Great Depression, the story follows the ascent of Peggy Sawyer, fresh off the bus from Allentown, PA. 42nd Steet is a dancing extravaganza featuring one of the Alhambra's largest casts ever.

42nd Street, presented by Fleet Landing, runs Mary 12, 2022 through June 12, 2022. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.