WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET Comes to Biloxi Little Theatre Next Month

Biloxi Little Theatre will present its fourth show of its 76th season - WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET, by William Missouri Downs. Performances run May 12 - 21, 2023.

Hamlet's a challenge for any actor, but when Jessica is cast as the titular character in a New York production, it sends her into an existential tailspin. It doesn't help that her acting coach is borderline abusive, or that every Starbucks barista with an MFA tells her she's too young for the role. Or that she's somehow managed to make Sir Patrick Stewart her nemesis. Not to mention the fact that she's a woman. How can Jessica figure out "to be or not to be," when she can't even figure out herself? Featuring an all-female cast performing multiple roles, Woman Playing Hamlet is rip-roaring fun for Shakespeare fans and haters alike.

"This wickedly clever new play from William Missouri Downs, dubbed "a comedy about a tragedy," uses an all-woman cast to explore questions of courage and conscience in a modern setting, managing to both spoof Shakespeare and pay homage to him in a two-hour show that moves like lightning." The Patriot News Harrisburg.

Directed by Sean Maurer, and starring:

Abigail Covelli

Sara Dixon

Stephanie Hartley

Jillian Kelly

Carolyn Martin

Mollie McCarroll

Kyla Nannery

Kathe Newcomb

Melissa Reinike

Bailey Smith

Toi Smith

This production is included with all levels of current season membership. Contains adult language. Tickets are non-refundable but may be exchanged for another date if space permits.