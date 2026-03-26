SAW THE MUSICAL Will Come to Duling Hall in April

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Jackson theatre audiences will soon experience a darkly comedic twist on a cult horror franchise when SAW The Musical arrives at Duling Hall for a limited two-night engagement in April 2026.

The production is part of the touring run of the off-Broadway parody, which reimagines the infamous SAW film series as an irreverent stage musical blending horror, satire, and original songs.

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw premiered Off-Broadway Fall 2023 in New York after its out-of-town tryout in Philadelphia! One of the most thought-provoking horror films of all time now is…a musical. SAW The Musical hilariously captures the events of the first movie, parodying the Saw that started it all, following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap. Will they follow "the rules" as they discover each other's secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids), SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q , pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love. (More about us on our socials)

The production will play April 14–15, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Duling Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. The show is presented as a staged musical parody that follows characters trapped in Jigsaw-style moral games, while simultaneously poking fun at the original films’ tone and legacy. It is intended for mature audiences due to its explicit comedic content and horror themes.