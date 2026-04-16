Air Supply Will Come to MSU Riley Center in April

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Air Supply will bring their 50th Anniversary tour to MSU Riley Center this month. The performance will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30 pm.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have spent half a century honing their skills, harnessing their passion, and unleashing the beautifully intimate yet rockin’ romantic energy of the instantly identifiable ’80s hits that made them global superstars. After meeting in the Australian touring company of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” they formed Air Supply in May 1975.

Five consecutive singles reached the Billboard Top 5 in 1980-81 (“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am”), followed by such other memorable hits as “Even the Nights Are Better” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.” Audiences still love them; they perform more than 100 concerts every year.