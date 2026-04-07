YOU WERE MADE FOR ME - THE STAGE PLAY Will Come to Thalia Mara Hall

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Jackson audiences can look forward to another theatrical offering this April when You Were Made For Me – The Stage Play takes the stage at Thalia Mara Hall for a one-night engagement.

The performance is scheduled for April 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., adding to a busy spring season at the historic downtown venue, which continues to host a wide range of touring productions, concerts, and theatrical works following its recent reopening.

While full casting and creative team details have not been widely released, the production is billed as an uplifting and engaging stage experience, blending storytelling and live performance in a way designed to resonate with a broad audience.

The event joins a lineup of theatrical presentations helping to reestablish Thalia Mara Hall as a cultural centerpiece in Mississippi’s capital city.