THE SECRET GARDEN Opens at New Stage Theatre This Week

Performances run February 6-25, 2024.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

THE SECRET GARDEN Opens at New Stage Theatre This Week

The Secret Garden: Spring Version opens at New Stage Theatre this month. Performances run February 6-25, 2024.

Music and Lyrics by Marsha Norman; Music by Lucy Simone
Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett
February 6-10, 13, 15-17 at 7:00 p.m.
February 11 & 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden‘s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. This enchanting classic of children’s literature of hope and perseverance is re-imagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. This special shortened version of the beloved musical The Secret Garden is as beautiful and spirited as the original Broadway hit.




