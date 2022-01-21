Mississippi Museum of Art Presents ART IN MIND Next Week

Art in Mind is an interactive program which invites individuals experiencing memory loss or mild cognitive impairment and their caretakers to explore the galleries and make their own works of art. By stimulating observation, recall, and response, this program helps participants manage their stress or anxiety, cope with change, and gain personal insight. This offering is facilitated by licensed art therapist Susan Anand and an MMA Educator.

In response to COVID-19, the group is meeting on Zoom. Thanks to our sponsors, participants will also receive an art kit of basic art supplies to empower them in the art-making portion of the program. To register, contact Jennifer Knight at 601.496.MIND (option 2) or mindclinic@umc.edu by Friday, January 21.

The event takes place on January 26. Learn more at https://www.msmuseumart.org/event/art-in-mind-14/.