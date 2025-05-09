 tracking pixel
Mississippi Makers Fest 2025 Set For This Weekend

The event is set for May 10.

By: May. 09, 2025
Mississippi Makers Fest 2025 Set For This Weekend Image
On May 10, 2025, Jackson, Mississippi will host the Mississippi Makers Fest, a vibrant celebration of local artists and creators. This one-day event will take place in Downtown Jackson, offering a platform for artisans, musicians, and performers to showcase their talents.

Activities Include:

Live Performances: Enjoy music and performances from local artists throughout the day.

Artisan Market: Browse and purchase unique handcrafted goods from local makers.

Interactive Workshops: Participate in hands-on activities and learn new skills.

Food Trucks: Savor a variety of local cuisines and treats.

The Mississippi Makers Fest aims to foster community engagement and support local talent. Attendees can expect a day filled with creativity, culture, and connection.



