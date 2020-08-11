Lillie Faith Childs, Natalie Floyd, Mark Garrett and More Join Magnolia Civic Center's A BROADWAY CABARET

The online cabaret will be available for public viewing on September 5.

The cast list for A Broadway Cabaret at the Magnolia Civic Center is finalized. Nine actors will be collaborating with directors Matthew Darling and Emily Draffen and videographer Kendall Stancil to create a virtual evening of entertainment available to the public on Saturday, September 5.

"This will be the first time we've ever tried a virtual event of this kind here," says Draffen. It will be available to the public for free, but the Magnolia Civic Center will be accepting donations during the viewing.

CAST LIST: Lillie Faith Childs, Natalie Floyd, Mark Garrett, Bonnie Littlejohn, Evelyn Mason, Emma Reid, Sophia Taylor and. Stephen Garrett.

