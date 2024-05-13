Kansas Brings Another Fork In The Road - 50th Anniversary Tour to Thalia Mara Hall in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kansas will bring Another Fork In The Road - 50th Anniversary Tour to Thalia Mara Hall this fall. The performance is on Friday, October 18, 2024.

America’s preeminent progressive rock band Kansas embarks this summer on a series of 50 landmark performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across America and into Canada.

The “Another Fork In The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live.

Comments