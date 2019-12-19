December 19th Update: BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Jackson, MS Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Jackson, MS Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Jackson, MS:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Latham Nance - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Jackson Academy PAC 100%

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Tyler Bellmon - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 41%

Ray McFarland - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 35%

Connor Allston - KINKY BOOTS - Thalia Mara Hall 6%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Cliff Miller - HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre 37%

Vasti Jackson - HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre 32%

Drew Stark - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - New Stage Theatre 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Janine LaManna - SWEET POTATO QUEENS - New Stage Theatre 38%

Sari Koppel - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 31%

Kathylin Arcemont - BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 19%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Jo Ann Robinson - INTO THE BREECHES! - New Stage Theatre 22%

Annie Cleveland - INTO THE BREECHES! - New Stage Theatre 17%

Kimberly Nicole Morgan - HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre 17%

Best Musical (non-professional)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Jackson Academy PAC 100%

Best Musical (Professional)

BRIGHT STAR - New Stage Theatre 89%

KINKY BOOTS - Thalia Mara Hall 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Thalia Mara Hall 6%

Best Play (Professional)

HELL IN HIGH WATER - New Stage Theatre 71%

INTO THE BREECHES! - New Stage Theatre 18%

SWEAT - New Stage Theatre 12%

Best Touring Show

IF NOT US, THEN WHO? FREEDOM RIDES TO FREEDOM SUMMER - New Stage Theatre 65%

KINKY BOOTS - Thalia Mara Hall 12%

LES MISERABLES - Thalia Mara Hall 12%

Theater of the Year

New Stage Theatre 70%

Jackson Academy PAC 20%

Thalia Mara Hall 10%

