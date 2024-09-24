COME FROM AWAY Comes to New Stage Theatre in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come From Away comes to New Stage Theatre next year. Performances run May 27-June 8, 2025. The musical features Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

Broadway’s Come From Away is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critic’s Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures classed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared in the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Recommended for ages 10+.

Tickets: $50; $45 seniors/students/military

Comments