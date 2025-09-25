Brandon Lake Comes to the Landers Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brandon Lake with Franni Cash and Pat Barrett are headed to Landers Center in November. The performance is set for November 7 at 7pm.

Join Brandon Lake with special guests Franni Cash and Pat Barrett for the King of Hearts Tour. Hitting Landers Center on November 7, this tour will feature many of your favorite songs like Gratitude, Graves Into Gardens and COUNT ‘EM, as well as new songs from his newly announced album, King of Hearts (Hard Fought Hallelujah, That’s Who I Praise).

Join Brandon for the King of Hearts Tour! Get your tickets today … we can’t wait to see you soon!