 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Brandon Lake Comes to the Landers Center

The performance is set for November 7 at 7pm.

By: Sep. 25, 2025
Brandon Lake Comes to the Landers Center Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Brandon Lake with Franni Cash and Pat Barrett are headed to Landers Center in November. The performance is set for November 7 at 7pm.

Join Brandon Lake with special guests Franni Cash and Pat Barrett for the King of Hearts Tour. Hitting Landers Center on November 7, this tour will feature many of your favorite songs like Gratitude, Graves Into Gardens and COUNT ‘EM, as well as new songs from his newly announced album, King of Hearts (Hard Fought Hallelujah, That’s Who I Praise).

Join Brandon for the King of Hearts Tour! Get your tickets today … we can’t wait to see you soon!




Need more Jackson, MS Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Aladdin
74 ratings

Aladdin
Wicked
138 ratings

Wicked
& Juliet
76 ratings

& Juliet
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
25 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos