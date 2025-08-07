Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Biloxi Little Theatre will hold auditions for Shakespeare in Love later this month. Based on the Academy Award-winning movie, this enchanting, hilarious, romantic stage play reimagines William Shakespeare's creative process – and explores his inspiration – as he writes Romeo and Juliet.

Roles are available for men and women ages 18 and up. Auditionees will be asked to read from the script with their best attempt at a British or UK accent, any dialect. Actors wishing to audition for Will Shakespeare or Viola de Lesseps should be prepared to read Romeo and Juliet - Act 2, Scene 2 (Balcony Scene) and Act 5, Scene 3 (Death Scene).

AUDITION DATES: Sunday, August 31 at 2:00 pm

AUDITION LOCATION: Biloxi Little Theatre

PRODUCTION DATES: November 7-9 & 14-16, 2025

DIRECTOR: Cliff Thompson

NOTES ON CASTING

Because themes of gender and theatrical performance are central to the plot of Shakespeare in Love, some roles must be cast according to the gender identities as written. However, we welcome actors of all races and ethnicities. Age ranges listed for characters are general guidelines and should not be seen as strict limits—actors outside those ranges are encouraged to audition.

ROLES TO BE FILLED

**The roles of Queen Elizabeth and John Webster have been cast. All other roles are available.

WILL SHAKESPEARE (18-30, Male) The famous poet and playwright. Smoldering, seductive and exploding with passion and wit. Actor must be comfortable with combat and sword fighting, delivering Shakespearean text and considerable physical intimacy.

VIOLA DE LESSEPS (18-30, Female) A noblewoman positively obsessed with the theatre, particularly the plays of William Shakespeare. Feisty and adventurous, she disguises herself as actor Thomas Kent in order to fulfill her theatrical dreams. Actor must be comfortable with delivering Shakespearean text and considerable physical intimacy.

LORD WESSEX (30+, Male) Betrothed to Viola, he’s pompous, pretentious and self important. He’s marrying for money only and though he lusts after Viola he doesn’t love her at all. Actor must be comfortable with combat and sword fighting and some physical intimacy.

KIT MARLOWE (18-30, Male) Colleague, contemporary, friend and inspiration to Shakespeare. He’s warm and charming and brilliantly poetic.

HENSLOWE (30+, Male) Owner and manager of the Rose. He’s a sniveling sad sack with a gambling problem and an unwavering belief that somehow it always works out in the end.

FENNYMAN (40+, Male) The money. He’s a crotchety caricature of the typical theatre producer, far more concerned with the bottom line than art.

EDMUND TILNEY (40+, Male) The Lord Chamberlain, he’s a theatre hating, puritanical government official and typical out of touch bureaucrat.

SIR ROBERT DE LESSEPS (40+, Male) Viola’s father, he’s very sweet and unaware of Wessex’s nefarious intentions and motives.

NURSE (30+, Female) Devoted, doting servant to Viola she is comedically protective of her.

THE ACTORS:

RICHARD BURBAGE (30+, Male) Lead actor of the rival Chamberlain’s men. A louse and a lush, he’s representative of the stereotypical macho star. Actor must be comfortable with combat and sword fighting.

NED ALLEYN (30+, Male) Lead actor of the Admiral’s men, he plays Mercutio. He’s similar to Burbage in machismo and ambition. Actor must be comfortable with combat and sword fighting.

SAM (18-25, Male) Novice actor, plays Juliet. The humor lies in his naturally feminine features eventually being undermined by a surprise post adolescent voice change.

RALPH (40+, Male) Novice actor, plays Nurse. The humor lies in his portraying a lady while being the least feminine of the bunch.

WABASH (Any age, Male) Novice actor, he’s Henslowe’s tailor who has been promised a role to pay off debts. The humor lies in his overwhelming stutter, which he overcomes just in time to present a brilliant rendition of Romeo and Juliet’s prologue.

ENSEMBLE TO PLAY MULTIPLE SPEAKING ROLES:

MEN (all ages): Other Actors, Fennyman’s Henchmen, Burbage’s Heavies, Guards, Boatman

Male ensemble will participate in combat and sword fighting

WOMEN (all ages): Wardrobe Mistress Quickly, Waitress, Barkeep, Tavern whores, Ladies of the court