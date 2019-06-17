BWW Review: FINDING NEVERLAND Brings Imagination to Jackson

Finding Neverland's national tour landed in Jackson, Mississippi on Tuesday, June 11th with the promise of a glimpse into the creation of one of the most beloved Disney stories of all time - Peter Pan. And who better to weave that tale than the author himself, J.M. Barrie? Closing out the 2018-2019 Broadway in Jackson series presented by Trustmark, the musical captivated audience members at Thalia Mara Hall with adventures with pirates, indians, fairies, and even a crocodile. The tour itself is presented by NETworks Presentations LLC. With a book by James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy, choreography by Mia Michaels, and original direction by Diane Paulus, the direction has been outstandingly recreated by Mia Michaels.

Featuring an all-star cast, this show will have you running through the gamut of your emotions. Leading the company as J.M. Barrie, the man behind Peter Pan, is Jeff Sullivan, who boldly and beautifully takes audience members on a journey filled with stunning vocal numbers that showcase joy and heartbreak, while still focusing on the good in each situation he's presented with. Much to the chagrin of his producer, Mr. Charles Frohman (played by Conor McGiffin, who doubles as the scene-stealing Captain Hook), Barrie starts off with a been there-done that play he's written and, with the help of Jack, Peter, Michael, and George Lewellyn Davies (at this performance, portrayed by Ethan Stokes, Caleb Reese Paul, Brody Bett, and Paul Schoeller, respectively), throws it all out the window and takes it in an entirely new direction. Ruby Gibbs takes on the role as Sylvia Lewellyn Davies, the boys' mother, with an absolutely phenomenal voice and incredible emotional depth, making the role her own and touching the audience with her heartbreaking plight. A stellar ensemble of actors and actresses, also playing actors and actresses, who are none too sure of the project they've joined make for a high-energy, hilarious bunch perfectly suited for the piece.

By the end of the evening, audience members left with a much deeper understanding of the emotional journey that led to one of the most well-known tales of all time. With just FOUR more stops, the tour is coming to a close on June 23rd, but if it's coming to a city near you, you've still got a chance to see it! Click the link below to find the show's itinerary and links to purchase tickets!

https://findingneverlandthemusical.com/tour/





