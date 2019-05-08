BRIGHT STAR Comes to New Stage Theatre 5/28 - 6/9

BRIGHT STAR is playing at New Stage Theatre in Jackson, MS from May 28 to June 9, 2019.

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated blue-grass score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. The arrival of a young soldier just home from World War II, sets Alice Murphy on a journey to understand her past; what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daring and hopeful.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://newstagetheatre.com/bright-star/





