BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre in May

Performances run May 28 - June 8, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical comes to the New Stage Theatre in May. Performances run May 28 - June 8, 2024. The musical features a book by Douglas McGrath, with Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Well.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom. Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ’n roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.  Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs —including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and the title song—Beautiful is filled with the songs you remember – and a story you’ll never forget. Recommended for ages 11+.




