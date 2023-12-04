BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year

Performances will take place May 28 – June 9, 2024.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical comes to New Stage Theatre next year! With a book by Douglas McGrath, words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, the show runs May 28 – June 9, 2024.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom. Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ’n roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.  Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs —including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and the title song—Beautiful is filled with the songs you remember – and a story you’ll never forget.

Recommended for ages 11+.




