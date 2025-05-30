12 ANGRY JURORS Comes to Biloxi Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Biloxi Little Theatre will present its summer teen show 12 Angry Jurors. Performances will run July 24 - 27, 2025.

12 Angry Jurors, based on the 1954 teleplay ‘12 Angry Men’ by Reginald Rose and adapted for film in 1957, tells the story of 12 jurors charged with the unenviable task of deciding a young man’s fate.

Accused of brutally murdering his father, the young man’s life hangs in the balance as a jury of his peers battle reasonable doubt, prejudice, and their own morality in a cramped, overheated deliberation room.

Tempers flare as the reality of a death sentence weighs on the minds of these 12 strangers, the life or death of the accused foisted upon them. Guilty or not guilty. Life or death. Freedom or damnation. Each juror must vote.

