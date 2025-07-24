WAYNE MCGREGOR: ON THE OTHER EARTH Premieres at the 19th International Festival of Contemporary Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wayne McGregor: On The Other Earth, the world’s first post-cinematic choreographic installation, refracts, evolves and reimagines dance performance in a startlingly original new form of experience.

Set within Jeffrey Shaw and Sarah Kenderdine’s radically immersive, panoramic, 360-degree stereoscopic, 12k LED, 26-million-pixel nVis screen, where 3D imagery is experienced within an enveloping, large-scale cylindrical architecture of eight metres wide and four metres tall. Created in collaboration with artists Ravi Deepres and Theresa Baumgartner, and combining dance, choreography, digital imaging, spatialised sound, and AI, McGregor once again redefines how we think about movement, the body, and performance.

On The Other Earth breaks the fourth wall as visitors are invited into the heart of the dance, connecting in close contact with the hyperreal dancers of Company Wayne McGregor and the Hong Kong Ballet in a physicalised sound environment designed by Invisible Mountain. Never encountered in the same way twice, groups of up to 20 people will experience On The Other Earth’s visual and sonic landscapes unfolding before them in a series of thought-provoking otherworldly encounters and intimate interplay, upending our perceptions of performance and the future of entertainment.

Wayne McGregor: On The Other Earth will make its world premiere as part of the 19th International Festival of Contemporary Dance of La Biennale di Venezia from 25 July to 2 August 2025 in Sala d’Armi E at Arsenale, Venice. It will also be presented at Venice Immersive (“The Best of”), the XR extended reality section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival from 27 August to 6 September 2025.

The presentations in Venice will be followed by the UK premiere, which will extend the visitor experience of the ground-breaking exhibition Infinite Bodies at Somerset House as a major off-site installation at London’s Stone Nest. On The Other Earth will be on view as part of Infinite Bodies from 30 October 2025 to 22 February 2026. In 2026, On The Other Earth will receive its Hong Kong premiere at Tai Kwun – Centre for Heritage and Arts, Hong Kong in 2026.

Biennale Danza is supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Veneto Region.

From this year Rolex, which already supports the International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, is Main Sponsor of Biennale Danza.

Multiple Strobes and Flashing Lights are used in this performance.